BURRELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Indiana County on Saturday.
The first happened in Burrell Township just before 8:30 p.m.
Surveyors estimate it was an EF1 with maximum wind speeds of around 90mph on High Rise Road.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko is looking at the damage caused, for Channel 11 News starting at 5.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Breaking News. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The second tornado affected Homer City and was estimated to be EF0.
Wind speeds were around 70mph on Goral Road.
No one was hurt in either instance.
TRENDING NOW:
- Memorial Day 2019: Parades, events, ceremonies happening in Pittsburgh
- University coach's wife, daughter, dog killed in fiery crash
- Gillette releases commercial showing transgender man shaving for the first time
- VIDEO: More high school graduates opting for future that doesn't include college
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}