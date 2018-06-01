INGRAM, Pa. - Police in Ingram Borough issued a warning to residents after a daytime burglary.
Investigators said on their Facebook page the burglary happened sometime Thursday at a home on Stratmore Avenue between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Police said someone got into the home through an unlocked back door while the residents weren’t home, and took items and damaged several pieces of furniture.
Police are urging residents to keep their doors and windows locked when they are not at home.
Police don't have any suspects and are asking anybody with any information is asked to contact them at 412-921-6969.
