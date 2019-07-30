  • Interactive tool created to help track landslides

    PITTSBURGH - Allegheny County is now offering an interactive tool to help cities and municipalities track landslides.

    Launched Tuesday, the landslide portal provides practical and educational guidance to local governments on how to deal with the ongoing issue.

    Since February 2018, heavy rain has caused more than 100 landslides in different parts of Allegheny County.

    Emergency Services Chief Matt Brown said the goal is to not just respond to landslides, but to be proactive in preventing them when possible.

