    By: Kile Nazario

    Last week the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) announced it is changing its name to "IHOb." Today it delivered the big news: burgers!

    The secret was leaked early as IHOPs began putting out signs ahead of the 11th. Matt Weinberger of Business Insider found a sign implying the "b" could mean "burger". The sign advertised "new ultimate steakburgers."

    "The IHOP I visited had a specials board with a bunch of seemingly new burger options," he wrote. "However, IHOP fans should take heart, as it doesn't seem like the chain is eliminating its trademark pancakes altogether."

    Twitter user @SlimKardashianT, who lists her location as Atlanta, snapped this photo with no other information. The photo shows a sign similar to the one from Business Insider's story, with an advertisement for steakburgers. The chain's original tweet may have provided a clue too. What else would you flip but burgers?

    At least one Twitter user who claimed to work at IHOP confirmed the rumor.

    What do you think of the change?

     
     

