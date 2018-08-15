The former Beaver County district attorney named in the 900-page grand jury report into priest sex abuse in Pennsylvania is being investigated for allegations that he blocked inquiries into priests suspected of child abuse.
JUST NOW! Beaver Co District Attorney David Lozier announces investigation into FORMER Beaver Co DA Robert Masters after grand jury report alleging Masters refuse d to prosecute pedophile priest in mid 1960’s #wpxi pic.twitter.com/bywn7AfB0h— renee wallace (@WPXIrenee) August 15, 2018
Current District Attorney David Lozier announced the investigation Wednesday into the official conduct of Robert Masters, 87. Masters has also been fired from his longtime position as solicitor for Children & Youth Services.
Masters was the solicitor for the social service agency for 38 years before being fired Wednesday. The agency’s mission is to protect children from abuse and neglect, preserve families and ensure every child under its care or supervision has a safe, permanent home.
Part of the grand jury report mentions Masters, saying he allegedly knew about sexual abuse in the 1960s and refused to prosecute for political reasons.
On Wednesday, Masters told Channel 11’s Renee Wallace that the attorney general misinterpreted the information and that no crimes were committed in Beaver County, which is why he did not prosecute.
