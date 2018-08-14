BEAVER, Pa. - The Beaver County District Attorney in 1964 stopped investigations into child sex abuse to prevent "unfavorable publicity," according to a grand jury report released Tuesday.
Part of the report mentions Robert Masters, who allegedly knew about sexual abuse from the 1960's and according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro, just last year told the grand jury he refused to prosecute it for political reasons.
Related Headlines
DOWNLOAD THE CHANNEL 11 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS ON THIS STORY
In a news conference Tuesday, Shapiro specifically talked about the former Beaver County prosecutor and a letter he sent to the Pittsburgh Diocese.
That letter allegedly said, "In order to prevent unfavorable publicity, Masters had halted all investigations into incidents involving young boys."
RELATED STORIES:
- List of alleged predator priests in Pittsburgh and Greensburgh Diocese
Cardinal Donald Wuerl, former Pittsburgh bishop, defends himself ahead of grand jury report
Report: Ring of 'predatory priests' shared, photographed victims
FULL VIDEO: Attorney General Josh Shapiro discusses catholic sex abuse grand jury report
This came after the Rev. Ernest Paone was accused of molesting young boys in a parish. At one point, Paone was assigned to churches in Beaver County.
"DA Masters actually testified to the grand jury that his reason for failing to investigate and prosecute sex abuse against a priest is that he wanted the diocese's support for his political career," Shapiro said.
Channel 11 tried to find Masters, but were unable to after visiting a law office that bears his name and an address listed for him.
Channel 11 also contacted the current Beaver County district attorney for his response to the allegations and have not yet heard back.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}