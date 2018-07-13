0 Investigators find evidence in landfill linked to Kessler case

The Butler County native suspected in the disappearance and possible death of a Florida woman is still in jail, and investigators say they’ve found new evidence in the case.

Kimberly Kessler, who vanished for 20 years and used a variety of aliases in places across the U.S. in the meanwhile, is suspected in the disappearance of Joleen Cummings, a mother of three who hasn’t been seen since May 12.

“There is one person who knows where Joleen Cummings is, and she is in the Duval County Jail,” Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said.

This week, police agencies worked in the brutal heat combed through a football field-sized Georgia landfill looking for any signs of Cummings.

TRENDING NOW:

Cummings and Kessler worked together at a hair salon. Police say Kessler was caught on camera dumping a white trash bag into a Dumpster near the salon the night of Cummings’ disappearance.

The FBI linked the Dumpster to the landfill. On Friday, the last day of the search, Leeper says they found items of interest.

“I’m not going to get into what those items are,” he said.

Police have not released a possible motive in the case.

The items recovered are on the way to a lab, and results will take weeks. Kessler remains behind bars on a charge of grand theft auto for allegedly stealing Cummings’ vehicle.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.