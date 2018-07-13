Prominent Pittsburgh defense attorney Milton Raiford wants to serve as a special prosecutor in the Antwon Rose case.
Raiford offered to suspend his practice and join the DA's office as a special prosecutor in the case against East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld who's accused of shooting and killing Antwon Rose.
District Attorney Stephen Zappala released the following statement regarding Raiford:
“Milt is someone I like and respect. His practice has involved some of the most serious crimes. His offer will be given thoughtful consideration.”
Channel 11's Rick Earle spoke with Raiford about why he wants to get involved. Hear from him on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
Breaking:Target 11 Exclusive: Local attorney offers to serve as special prosecutor in case against police office accused in shooting death of Antwon Rose. DA considering it #wpxi pic.twitter.com/Wqw61fERAS— Rick Earle (@WPXIRickEarle) July 13, 2018
