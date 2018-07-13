  • Special prosecutor being considered for Antwon Rose case

    Updated:

    Prominent Pittsburgh defense attorney Milton Raiford wants to serve as a special prosecutor in the Antwon Rose case.

    Raiford offered to suspend his practice and join the DA's office as a special prosecutor in the case against East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld who's accused of shooting and killing Antwon Rose. 

    Related Headlines

    District Attorney Stephen Zappala released the following statement regarding Raiford:

    “Milt is someone I like and respect.  His practice has involved some of the most serious crimes.  His offer will be given thoughtful consideration.”

    Channel 11's Rick Earle spoke with Raiford about why he wants to get involved. Hear from him on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

    RELATED STORIES:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories