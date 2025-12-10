Part of Washington Pike reopens after crash

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash briefly shut down a part of a busy Allegheny County roadway during rush hour on Wednesday.

PennDOT announced Route 50 (Washington Pike) closed in both directions between Thoms Run Road and the I-79 interchange in Collier Township due to a multi-vehicle crash around 5:30 p.m.

511 cameras showed a large emergency response in the area.

The roadway reopened by 6:15 p.m. But there may be residual delays.

