Fire breaks out at salvage yard in Beaver County

DARLINGTON, Pa. — Crews are battling a fire at a salvage yard in Beaver County.

Emergency dispatchers said the fire broke out around 8:03 a.m. at Brickyard Auto Parts in Darlington.

Photos sent to Channel 11 show heavy smoke coming from the area.

As of now, 911 said no injuries have been reported.

This is the second fire at the salvage yard in little over a month. Crews spent hours battling a large fire there on Nov. 17. It’s unknown what caused that fire.

We have a crew at the scene working to learn more. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group