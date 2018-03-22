  • Investigators see public's help in unsolved McKees Rocks homicide

    

    MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. - Allegheny County police are asking for the public’s help in an unsolved homicide.

    Police found Andre Lee, 20, shot in the back on Feb. 16 near Ella and Gardner streets in McKees Rocks. Lee later died at the hospital.  

    Investigators believe Lee was driving his car and had a male passenger when a woman with a gun got into the car.

    Police said that led to an altercation between the woman and the passenger. That’s when police said gunshots were heard, and the woman and two other men ran from the scene.    

    A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information in the case. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police at 412-255-TIPS.  
     

     

