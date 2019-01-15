IRS recalling nearly 60 percent of workforce to handle tax returns

WASHINGTON - The Internal Revenue Service is recalling about 46,000 of its employees furloughed by the government shutdown -- nearly 60 percent of its workforce -- to handle tax returns and pay out refunds. The employees won't be paid.
Download the WPXI News App for the latest government shutdown alerts.
With the official start of the tax filing season coming Jan. 28, the Trump administration has promised that taxpayers owed refunds will be paid on time, despite the disruption in government services caused by the partial shutdown now in its fourth week. There had been growing concern that the shutdown would delay refunds going out because the money wouldn't be available for them from Congress.
Last week, the administration said customary shutdown policies will be reversed to make the money available and refund payments on time possible.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated momentarily.
RELATED:
- Pittsburgh food bank ready to assist people impacted by government shutdown
- FDA restarts inspections during shutdown, inspectors working without pay
- Coast Guard misses paychecks as partial shutdown reaches Day 25
- Shutdown becomes longest federal closure in US history
- Government shutdown: Federal workers compelled to work without pay sue Trump
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}