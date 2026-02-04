Communities seeing delayed mail delivery, USPS issues response

BEAVER, Pa. — In some local communities, last week’s snowstorm dumped nearly a foot and a half of snow. That led to massive efforts to get roads and sidewalks cleared.

It also delayed mail delivery in many areas.

“Yesterday I got it,” said Richard Glomb of Beaver.

Glomb was one of several people who live in Beaver who stopped by the post office on Wednesday to pick up their mail.

“I only got partial mail, I only got two pieces of mail yesterday,” Glomb said. “Now, I’ve got a couple more here now.”

Mayor Greg Lincoln in Connellsville posted on Facebook saying the delayed delivery is causing “chaos” around city hall, and said they’re trying to get an answer from the Postal Service on why some people are getting their mail, and others aren’t.

Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek reached out to the United States Postal Service, which said in part, “The Postal Service’s goal is to deliver the mail, but safety remains our top priority. As most areas continue to recover from winter storm, postal carriers will make every reasonable attempt to deliver mail where it is safe to do so.”

The USPS also explained its two forms of delivery.

There’s park and loop, where a carrier parks their vehicle and “walks the loop” on foot to deliver mail.

Then there is mounted delivery, where the carrier stays in the vehicle. The postal service said if the vehicle can’t travel on a route, carriers will get out if it’s safe to do so.

They’re asking residents to clear sidewalks and paths to and around mailboxes.

“Be patient, right?” said John Skeels of Center Township. “There’s nothing you can really do about it, I’m sure they’re doing the best they can, ya know?”

