Man charged after saying racial epithets to woman at Westmoreland County Walmart

A man accused of approaching a woman at a Westmoreland County Walmart and saying racial epithets to her is now facing charges.

Channel 11 previously told you about the incident last month, when it started getting traction on social media.

At the time, we didn’t identify the suspect, but we spoke with the victim, Augusta “Queenie” Goll, who had already filed a police report.

“There’s nobody who watched that video and just don’t have like ‘did he just say that?’” she told us.

The incident was first reported to Rostraver police, and was then given to Pennsylvania State Police because of other cases involving the man spread over “multiple jurisdictions.”

PSP just announced that Michael Todor, 36, of Speers Borough, is facing charges connected to the incident. He’s charged with ethnic intimidation, harassment and disorderly conduct.

The investigation is still ongoing.

