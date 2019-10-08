PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh rejoice! Oct. 8 is National Pierogi Day – a day to recognize one of Pittsburgh’s favorite dishes.
Pierogis are dumplings that are usually stuffed and filled with different fillings like potato and cheese, bacon or cabbage to name a few. They are usually then boiled and then fried with butter and onions.
In Pittsburgh, we celebrate the Polish dish in many ways – Kennywood hosts an annual pierogi festival. The Pittsburgh Pirates hold the pierogi race during every game.
Several churches throughout Pittsburgh make and sell pierogis as a fundraiser.
