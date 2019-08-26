The Erie Times-News reports that an electrical engineer, an Erie Bureau of Fire inspector, Erie police detectives and agents from the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the scene Friday.
Authorities say the fire on Aug. 11 killed five children ranging in age from 8 months to 7 years. The owner of the Erie day care was hospitalized but has been released.
Erie Fire Chief Guy Santone told the newspaper that authorities revisited the scene after speaking with the owner.
Santone says authorities collected items from the residence in an effort to pinpoint the cause.
The items will be examined at an ATF laboratory.
