Raiders receiver Antonio Brown may have lost his second helmet grievance with the NFL, but he is now in the process of securing an endorsement deal, according to a report from ProFootballTalk.
According to PFT, the arbitrator ruled that Brown cannot wear the Schutt AiR Advantage helmet and must find a new one.
It's the second time in less than two weeks that Brown has lost a helmet grievance.
PFT said Brown has narrowed his options after hearing from multiple companies that want to customize a helmet and pay for him to wear it.
