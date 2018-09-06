Jails, prisons update policies to limit entry of dangerous drugs

An outbreak of synthetic drugs in state and local prisons has different facilities evaluating how they handle incoming mail.
In July, the Westmoreland County Prison implemented a new policy where inmates receive scanned copies of all personal mail, not the original copy. Warden John Walton said, so far, it’s been effective.
Over the last month, dozens of state prison employees have been sickened by an unknown substance coming through the mail. Initial tests identified the substances as synthetic marijuana.
