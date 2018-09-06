  • Jails, prisons update policies to limit entry of dangerous drugs

    Updated:

    An outbreak of synthetic drugs in state and local prisons has different facilities evaluating how they handle incoming mail.

    RELATED STORY: New safety, security measures for state prisons after workers sickened

    In July, the Westmoreland County Prison implemented a new policy where inmates receive scanned copies of all personal mail, not the original copy. Warden John Walton said, so far, it’s been effective.

    Over the last month, dozens of state prison employees have been sickened by an unknown substance coming through the mail. Initial tests identified the substances as synthetic marijuana.

    Aaron Martin takes a closer look at the steps taken in one local jail that could be used statewide on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories