PITTSBURGH - Life, uh, finds a way. Or in this case, the City Council found a way to celebrate one of Pittsburgh's most well-known actors: Jeff Goldblum.
In 2004, city leaders declared July 13 as "Jeff Goldblum Day." One event in the city is taking that to heart with a celebration of all things related to the actor and his body of work.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Entertainment news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Artisan Tattoo Gallery on Penn Avenue hosted the party, celebrating with Jeff Goldblum Day shirts, themed tattoo specials, trivia, cosplays and a real-time painting of the actor. The event included tarot readings, themed drinks and astrology readings to see if you're compatible with Goldblum.
According to IMDB.com, the actor was born in Pittsburgh in 1952, making an impression on the silver screen with a single line in Woody Allen's "Annie Hall" film. Since then, the website reports, Goldblum has appeared as an actor in more than 125 various TV shows, movies, commercials and stage productions.
TRENDING NOW:
- Can you solve all the puzzles from the Pittsburgh category on 'Jeopardy'?
- Man gets deadly skin infection from ants while doing yard work
- 'Within 48 hours he was gone:' Tennessee man dies from flesh-eating bacteria in Gulf waters
- VIDEO: Texas Sized Tarantulas Found Creeping Around Austin
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}