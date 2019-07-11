  • Man gets deadly skin infection from ants while doing yard work

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - John Blanchard said he was bitten by two ants while doing yardwork at his house.

    "I didn't think nothing of it, threw a band aid on it," Blanchard told WFLA. "48 hours later, it wasn't looking so good and within 48 hours after that we went to urgent care cause it started looking really, really bad."

    Blanchard was put on antibiotics, but eventually landed in the hospital.

    "At 3 a.m. on Friday that week, I woke up, felt like my finger was literally on fire," said Blanchard.

    Doctors had to perform surgery.

    Blanchard was told he contracted cellulitis, a potentially deadly bacterial skin infection. 

    Doctors say if you think you could have an infection like this, go to the emergency room immediately because the infection spreads very fast. Blanchard is urging others to heed the warnings.

    "All it takes is you're in the wrong place at the wrong time and it's present, small tiny microscopic hole is all it needs," said Blanchard.
     

     

    CNN/WFLA

