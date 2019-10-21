PITTSBURGH - Comedy fans rejoice: Jim Gaffigan will be making a tour stop in Pittsburgh at the PPG Paints Arena early next year.
Arena officials announced the comedian will take the stage on Jan. 10th, 2020, and his Pittsburgh stop will be the kickoff of his worldwide tour.
Gaffigan is an actor, write, producer, four-time Grammy nominated comedian, two-time New York Times best-selling author, two-time Emmy top touring performer and multiplatform-selling father of five. His 2020 tour is called "The Pale Tourist."
People who are American Express card members can purchase tickets beginning Wednesday morning. Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday to the general public.
