Jimmy Wopo's manager says client wasn't involved in gang violence

The manager of slain Pittsburgh rapper Jimmy Wopo is coming to his friend’s defense after a federal indictment named him as one of the leaders of a notorious Hill District gang.
Taylor Maglin told Channel 11 the man he knew, real name Travon Smart, had no involvement in the violent acts alleged by the government.
Taylor Maglin told Channel 11 the man he knew, real name Travon Smart, had no involvement in the violent acts alleged by the government.
