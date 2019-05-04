PENN HILLS, Pa. - A local family is desperate for answers after their brother was killed in a hit-and-run.
Last Sunday, Joe Morris was dragged for a half mile by a car on Hershey Road, and no one has been arrested.
Police have surveillance video of the car they think was involved, and are seeking the help of local auto body shops.
Nearly a week later, Morris’ sister is sitting down only with Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca, and is telling her how the family is taking matters into their own hands. Watch 11 at 11 for the story.
