PENN HILLS, Pa. - Allegheny County police are asking auto repair and body shops to be on the lookout for a vehicle that may have been involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Penn Hills last month.
Investigators said Joseph Morris, 51, of Penn Hills was hit and dragged by a vehicle, and the driver took off.
Morris died at the scene.
Investigators said the vehicle is likely to have damage to the hood and driver's side front.
Investigators determined Morris was hit on Hershey Road, not far from a Duquesne Light facility, and was dragged several blocks onto Universal Road.
“Horrified to know somebody did it and kept going with the person still under the car,” said Dave Sarti, a manager at McCullough Tire, which is located across the street from where the man was found.
A reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person responsible is now up to $13,000.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477.
