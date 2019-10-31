  • Journey, the Pretenders coming to Pittsburgh next year

    Journey and the Pretenders are bringing their tour to Pittsburgh next year.

    The two bands will perform at KeyBank Pavillion in Burgettstown on July 11, 2020. 

    Tickets go on sale Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. Presale tickets go on sale Nov. 4 at 10 a.m.

