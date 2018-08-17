Judge assigned for East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld's trial

A judge has been assigned for East Pittsburgh police Officer Michael Rosfeld's trial.
Channel 11 learned that Judge Jeffrey A. Manning will not be presiding over Rosfeld's trial.
Rosfeld was charged with the shooting death of Antwon Rose after days of protests surrounding the shooting.
Those protesters also called for Manning to be removed from the case after he decided not to revoke Rosfeld's bond.
Judge Anthony Mariani will preside over Rosfeld's trial.
Rosfeld is currently on house arrest.
