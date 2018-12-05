Judge releases video of Westmoreland Co. deputy asking for campaign donations

A parade of current and former Westmoreland sheriff’s deputies testified Wednesday that they did campaign work while on county time for Sheriff Jonathan Held, who’s on trial for public corruption.
Breaking: new image from video just obtained by channel 11 of deputy at gun store allegedly seeking donations for Westmoreland Sheriff, who’s charged with public corruption and using deputies to do campaign work on county time #wpxi pic.twitter.com/tYLjif2Bsz— Rick Earle (@WPXIRickEarle) December 5, 2018
The judge in the case also agreed to release security video from a gun store that shows a deputy in uniform entering a gun store to ask for donations for the sheriff’s campaign fundraiser.
Channel 11 went to court and convinced the judge to release the video.
