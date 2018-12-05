  • Judge releases video of Westmoreland Co. deputy asking for campaign donations

    A parade of current and former Westmoreland sheriff’s deputies testified Wednesday that they did campaign work while on county time for Sheriff Jonathan Held, who’s on trial for public corruption.

    The judge in the case also agreed to release security video from a gun store that shows a deputy in uniform entering a gun store to ask for donations for the sheriff’s campaign fundraiser.

