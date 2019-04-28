Judge throws out 1 of 2 lawsuits residents filed against new Sheetz

MCCANDLESS, Pa. - The battle over a new Sheetz in McCandless has taken another turn.
Residents filed two lawsuits and a judge just threw out one of them.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The lawsuits are an attempt to stop Sheetz from building at a new location.
Last week, township officials gave Sheetz the green light to build along Perry Highway, but a second legal finding could delay the start of construction.
TRENDING NOW:
- At least four dead, three injured after crane collapses in Seattle
- Steelers draft pick stops at Primanti Bros. for first meal in Pittsburgh
- Synagogue shooting suspect identified, now under investigation in mosque arson last month
- VIDEO: Boy killed in crash on Pa. Turnpike spent day learning about dad's job
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}