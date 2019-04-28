  • Judge throws out 1 of 2 lawsuits residents filed against new Sheetz

    MCCANDLESS, Pa. - The battle over a new Sheetz in McCandless has taken another turn.

    Residents filed two lawsuits and a judge just threw out one of them.

    The lawsuits are an attempt to stop Sheetz from building at a new location.

    Last week, township officials gave Sheetz the green light to build along Perry Highway, but a second legal finding could delay the start of construction.

