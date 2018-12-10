  • Critical zoning vote tonight on proposed, controversial Sheetz project

    MCCANDLESS, Pa. - Town council will vote Monday night on a proposed Sheetz in McCandless.

    Some residents are firmly against the proposal, citing decreased property values and light pollution as issues it will bring to the community.

    The council is expected to vote on a conditional use permit for the new location on Route 19.

