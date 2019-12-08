  • Steelers WR Juju Smith-Schuster posts heartfelt tribute after rapper's death

    By: Bradford Arick

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster posted a heartfelt tribute to his social media after news broke of the death of rapper Juice Wrld.

    Juice Wrld played a show this past spring at Stage AE and the video shows Smith-Schuster jumping out on stage.

    The rapper reportedly collapsed and had a seizure at Chicago's Midway Airport about 2 a.m. Sunday. He had just landed and walking through the airport. Juice Wrld was 21 years old.

    His song "Lucid Dreams" reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 11 in June 2018, according to Rolling Stone.

