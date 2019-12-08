PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster posted a heartfelt tribute to his social media after news broke of the death of rapper Juice Wrld.
VIDEO: What you need to know: Juice WRLD
This man got me through so much in life & the fact that he’s not here anymore kills me. Felt like yesterday when we were backstage talking about video games and you playing death row on a PSP. Thank you for all the great memories. Rest Easy King Juice. ❤️ #rip @JuiceWorlddd pic.twitter.com/CdUD8FoE9L— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) December 8, 2019
Juice Wrld played a show this past spring at Stage AE and the video shows Smith-Schuster jumping out on stage.
The rapper reportedly collapsed and had a seizure at Chicago's Midway Airport about 2 a.m. Sunday. He had just landed and walking through the airport. Juice Wrld was 21 years old.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for entertainment news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
His song "Lucid Dreams" reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 11 in June 2018, according to Rolling Stone.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 people in custody, 1 hospitalized after incident in Washington Co., police say
- Police seek "extremely dangerous" suspect in slaying at Pennsylvania theater
- Over 250k sign petition to keep Michael Vick from being honored at Pro Bowl
- VIDEO: 8-month-old dog abandoned near Wilkinsburg elementary school with severe infections
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}