  • Jurors sent home in trial of man accused in deadly police chase, crash

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Jurors were sent home Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of causing a police chase and crash that killed a young family.

    They started deliberating the case around 1:45 p.m..

    According to a defense attorney, coming to a verdict on one particular charge will be very difficult.

    WATCH THE FULL STORY BELOW:

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories