    GREENSBURG - A jury has sentenced one of the Greensburg 6 to death.

    The jury deliberated for seven hours in the re-sentencing of one of the Greensburg 6, a group of people accused in the torture and death of a woman with intellectual disabilities.

    Melvin Knight’s sentence was vacated and he was trying to avoid the death penalty. 

    Knight, Robert Masters, Ricky Smyrnes, Peggy Miller, Amber Meidinger and Angela Marinucci were all charged with torturing, abusing and killing Jennifer Daugherty, 30. Her body was found dumped in a garbage can in the parking lot at Greensburg-Salem Middle School.

    Knight pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, and his only chance at avoiding death comes down to his mental capacity. 

     
     

