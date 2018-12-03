The two-term Republican is charged with two counts of theft and one count of conflict of interest for allegedly forcing staff members to perform duties for his re-election campaign, including fundraising.
The trial is expected to last about a week.
Prosecutors claim they have video that backs up some of the charges. One current and one former employee testified at a preliminary hearing that Held ordered them to work on his re-election campaign in 2014 and 2015.
Channel 11's news exchange partners at TribLIVE report Held has denied the charges and has said they come from disgruntled former employees.
