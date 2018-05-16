  • Westmoreland Co. Sheriff will go to trial on criminal charges

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - The Westmoreland County Sheriff will be going to trial on criminal charges.

    Jonathan Held was back in court Wednesday in front of an out-of-county judge for his public corruption case.

    Held has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

    In March, agents with the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office seized computers from the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office when they raided the agency.

    Agents took at least two computers that sources told Channel 11 belong to Held and Chief Deputy Patricia Fritz. 

