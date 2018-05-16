Westmoreland Co. Sheriff will go to trial on criminal charges

GREENSBURG, Pa. - The Westmoreland County Sheriff will be going to trial on criminal charges.
Jonathan Held was back in court Wednesday in front of an out-of-county judge for his public corruption case.
We're in court right now and will have the latest developments tonight on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
Held has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
In March, agents with the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office seized computers from the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office when they raided the agency.
Agents took at least two computers that sources told Channel 11 belong to Held and Chief Deputy Patricia Fritz.
