  • Westmoreland County sheriff's attorneys ask to have witnesses thrown out

    Updated:

    One week from today, Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held will be heading to trial for his public corruption case.

    Today, the judge will sort through which motions filed will pass, as they gear up for trial.

    Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko will be inside the courtroom and have a full report on 11 News at 5. 

    RELATED:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories