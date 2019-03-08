  • 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 counts in connection with alleged attack

    CHICAGO - 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett has been indicted on 16 counts in connection to an alleged attack in Chicago.

    Smollett, who is black and gay, told police he was the victim of a hate crime committed by men who threw liquid in his face, yelled racist, anti-gay slurs and looped a noose around his neck. After a three-week investigation, Smollett was accused of staging the attack with help from two brothers he knew and allegedly paid for their services.

