CHICAGO - 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett has been indicted on 16 counts in connection to an alleged attack in Chicago.
Smollett, who is black and gay, told police he was the victim of a hate crime committed by men who threw liquid in his face, yelled racist, anti-gay slurs and looped a noose around his neck. After a three-week investigation, Smollett was accused of staging the attack with help from two brothers he knew and allegedly paid for their services.
#BREAKING: Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 felony counts in connection with alleged attack in Chicago https://t.co/rBEagqTUMU pic.twitter.com/JpQvXDFKMF— NBC Chicago (@nbcchicago) March 8, 2019
This is a breaking story. Refresh this page for updates and watch Channel 11 News at 5 & 6 for the latest details.
TRENDING NOW:
- Jury finds man guilty of third-degree homicide in Thanksgiving crash
- 'Airwolf' actor Jan-Michael Vincent dies at 74
- Attorney: Chris Watts' daughter begged for her life after watching sister's murder
- VIDEO: Tractor-trailer Carrying Fireball Cinnamon Whisky Rolls Over
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}