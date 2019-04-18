KAREN VECHTER: Woman accused of stealing nearly $300K from employer

MT. LEBANON, Pa. - A woman is accused of stealing nearly $300,000 from a company she’s worked at for the past decade.
Karen Vechter was the highest paid employee at the Braff Group, according to it’s CEO, but that apparently didn’t stop her from taking more.
CEO Dexter Braff talked to Channel 11’s Gordon Loesch Thursday and said he and his family are still coming to terms with this.
“It was a tremendous betrayal. My kids cried, because Karen put on a facade of really caring for them,” he said.
Tonight on 11 News at 5, we’re learning what Vechter allegedly used the money for and how she was able to get away with stealing for as long as she did.
TRENDING NOW:
- Car plows into gas pump after coming off Rankin Bridge
- Notre Dame Cathedral fire: Officials determine likely cause of blaze
- 'Big decisions will have to be made' Pens GM says
- VIDEO: Skeleton of baby T. rex dinosaur for sale on eBay for $2.95 million; scientists are furious
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}