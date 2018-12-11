0 Kathie Lee Gifford leaving the 'Today' show

Kathie Lee Gifford announced Tuesday that she plans to leave the “Today” show next year after 11 years on the morning talk show.

She called her departure “bittersweet” during the “Today” show on Tuesday.

"It's an exciting time for me and I’m thrilled about all the projects that are coming up but it's also hard because ... I love everybody here so much,” she said. “I've been in this business 120 years and never worked with a more beautiful group of people who just give, give, give everyday."

In a memo to staff, NBC News president Noah Oppenheim said Lee Gifford will be with the show until April 7, 2019, according to The New York Times and Deadline Hollywood.

NBC News prez Noah Oppenheim says: "Kathie Lee is generously staying with us through the show’s next anniversary, April 7, 2019. We will have much more to share before then about our plans for that hour, which will, of course, continue to include Hoda." — John Koblin (@koblin) December 11, 2018

"We will have much more to share before then about our plans for that hour, which will, of course, continue to include (co-host Hoda Kotb)," he said.

Lee Gifford joined the "Today" show in 2008 with plans to spend only one year as part of the program. She said Tuesday that she decided to stay longer after she "fell in love with a beautiful, talented, extraordinary Egyptian goddess named Hoda."

