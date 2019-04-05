Kathie Lee Gifford says goodbye to 'Today'

It’s an end to an era to the "Today" Show. After 11 years, Kathie Lee Gifford is saying goodbye.
Gifford, 65, announced that she was leaving "Today" back in December because she wanted to focus on other projects.
WATCH Kathie Lee Gifford's final show on "Today" beginning at 7 a.m. on Channel 11.
She spent most of her time on the morning show sipping wine alongside Hoda Kotb during the third hour of "Today."
Before coming to "Today," co-hosted "Live" opposite Regis Philbin. She left that show in 2000 and joined Today in 2008.
TRENDING NOW:
- FBI: DNA results show boy found in Kentucky is not missing Illinois boy
- Police searching for 2 men after driver nearly hits officer while fleeing from traffic stop
- PHOTOS: Allegheny County Most Wanted: Firearm-related crimes
- VIDEO: Bill introduced to fight ‘pink tax’ on women
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}