  • Kathie Lee Gifford says goodbye to 'Today'

    Updated:

    It’s an end to an era to the "Today" Show.  After 11 years, Kathie Lee Gifford is saying goodbye. 

    Gifford, 65, announced that she was leaving "Today" back in December because she wanted to focus on other projects.   

    WATCH Kathie Lee Gifford's final show on "Today" beginning at 7 a.m. on Channel 11. 

    She spent most of her time on the morning show sipping wine alongside Hoda Kotb during the third hour of "Today."

    Before coming to "Today," co-hosted "Live" opposite Regis Philbin.  She left that show in 2000 and joined Today in 2008.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories