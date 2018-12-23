WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Kennywood is giving a sneak peek of its newest roller coaster.
The park shared a video on its Facebook page this week of the construction of the Steel Curtain.
Parts of the coaster are already being put into place.
At more than 200 feet tall, it will be the tallest coaster in Pennsylvania.
It's expected to open next year.
TRENDING NOW:
- Doorbell camera alerts homeowner to armed men at front door
- Shocking video shows tsunami crashing into band during Indonesian performance
- Police seek man after wanted suspects allegedly ram cruisers trying to escape
- VIDEO: Jennie-O recalls 164,000 pounds of ground turkey, USDA says
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}