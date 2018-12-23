  • Kennywood gives sneak peek of park's newest roller coaster

    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Kennywood is giving a sneak peek of its newest roller coaster.

    The park shared a video on its Facebook page this week of the construction of the Steel Curtain.

    Parts of the coaster are already being put into place.

    At more than 200 feet tall, it will be the tallest coaster in Pennsylvania.

    It's expected to open next year.

