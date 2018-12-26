Kennywood's Holiday Lights receives national attention

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - If you haven’t checked out Kennywood’s Holiday Lights, you’re missing out on one of the best theme park holiday events in the country, according to USA Today’s 10 Best.
The Holiday Lights ranked 7th on the 2018 list.
During the holiday season, Kennywood is decorated with more than 2 million lights. Local choirs perform holiday favorites, guests can take pictures with Santa and of course, ride some of the classic amusement park rides.
This is the 8th year for the annual holiday event, which runs through Dec. 30.
Tickets for Holiday Lights can be purchased online with prices starting at $16.99. Children three years of age and younger are free. Parking is also free.
A full list of activities is available HERE.
