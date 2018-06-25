WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - You don’t have to go far to ride one of the best roller coasters in the country.
Kennywood’s Phantom’s Revenge came in third in USA Today 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards for “Best Roller Coaster.”
Phantom’s Revenge, a thrilling coaster that brings guests frighteningly close to the Thunderbolt, was nominated along with 19 other popular coasters across the country.
Cedar Point’s newest roller coaster, Steel Vengeance came in 10th. The coaster opened last month, and is the world’s tallest and fastest hybrid coaster.
In addition to Kennywood, amusement parks with the top coasters come from Busch Gardens, Six Flags, SeaWorld and other great amusement parks across the United States.
You can find the complete list of the winners, who were selected by popular vote, HERE
