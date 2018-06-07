  • PROJECT 412: Kennywood revealing clues to new attraction

    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - A new attraction is coming to Kennywood in 2019, but parkgoers will need to piece together clues before the amusement park reveals what it is.

    “PROJECT 412 has broken ground, and the guessing game as to what that means begins now!” Kennywood posted Thursday on Facebook.

    According to the post, a new clue will be revealed every Thursday on Facebook. Additional clues may be found around the park.

