PROJECT 412: Kennywood revealing clues to new attraction

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - A new attraction is coming to Kennywood in 2019, but parkgoers will need to piece together clues before the amusement park reveals what it is.
“PROJECT 412 has broken ground, and the guessing game as to what that means begins now!” Kennywood posted Thursday on Facebook.
Related Headlines
According to the post, a new clue will be revealed every Thursday on Facebook. Additional clues may be found around the park.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pipeline explosion sends ball of fire into air in W. Va.; visible from Washington Co.
- 'I'm not worried': Driver makes no apologies for fatal hit-and-run
- Culture of bullying has UPS workers ready to strike
- VIDEO: Pipeline explosion, fire in West Virginia
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}