Kids sharpen their reading skills at Philadelphia-area barber shop

    Going to the barbershop usually means just getting a trim for most kids.

    But at City Cuts Barbershop outside Philadelphia, kids are getting a boost in confidence that doesn't just come from their new "do."

    The Kutztown shop is getting kids to read in a unique way.

    Jon Escueta owns the barbershop, and gives any kid $3 if they'll read to him while he cuts their hair.

    "I was that shy kid not be able to speak up and say what's on my mind. I was scared of what everyone is thinking so I know what they are feeling," Escueta says.

    It starts with a fresh cut, but the relationship between barber and these kids has them leaving with more confidence than any haircut ever could.

