Westmoreland County parents concerned school year start is hurting 4-H participation

LATROBE, Pa. — The Greater Latrobe Area School District just announced its calendar for the 2026/2027 school year, and parents are worried that it’s putting their students in a difficult position.

“We support and appreciate our students involved in agriculture and fair activities. Students needing to be excused to fully participate in the important community education opportunities can contact their building principals to secure excused absences,” Superintendent Dr. Kim Rieffannacht said.

That was a statement read by the Greater Latrobe School District superintendent at their board meeting this week in regard to starting the upcoming school year on August 24, in the middle of the Westmoreland Fair. Shortly after, several parents expressed their concerns about the date the schedule was approved unanimously.

“They asked for a discussion and asked for comments. We presented our arguments on our side, and not one comment was made. Not one piece of discussion, and it was approved unanimously,” Andrew Stas said.

Stas is not only a parent of a Latrobe 4-H student, but he also chose his career based on his time in the program and currently sits on the board of directors for the fair.

“The big reward at the end of it is to be able to go to the fair and have that enjoyable time and really focus on that and not have to worry about missing school or going to school during the day and then coming to the fair in the evening,” Stas said.

He says the decision isn’t fair to the students who are now forced to choose between school and their passion.

“The 4-H process is not just the fair; it’s an entire year-round process. My son started his 4-H meetings a month ago he has his projects. He has pigs that he is showing there and is considering showing some other projects. So this is stuff that they work on all year long,” Stas said.

The conflict is not just with the Greater Latrobe School District. Stas says schools all across the county are starting earlier, which is starting to impact student participation.

He says this plays a role later on in a student’s life, when choosing a career in agriculture.

“The separation is getting wider and wider. By the school not supporting this type of environment, it continues to separate, and it’s a shame,” Stas said.

Stas says for the last 50 years, the Westmoreland Fair has started on the third Friday in August and this year will be no different.

Even though that resolution was approved, parents are still hoping the school board might change their decision.

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