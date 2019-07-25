Kim Kardashian paid a visit to Pennsylvania's Second Lady Gisele Fetterman.
Fetterman posted a photo with Kardashian on Instagram with the caption, "I looooove when friends come to visit."
TRENDING NOW:
- Jeffrey Epstein found injured in NY jail cell, report says
- Driver loses control of car during chase, crashes into 2 houses causing significant damage
- Alleged drug dealer arrested 2 years after man's overdose death
- VIDEO: 'It's like the wild, wild West End': Neighborhood terrorized by teens
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}