    ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The last K-Mart in the Alle-Kiski Valley is closing.

    The store is in the Hyde Park shopping center in Allegheny Township and could close before Christmas.

    The valley's only other K-Mart in New Kensington closed back in January after its parent company, Sears, filed for bankruptcy.

    Sears Holdings closed two other nearby stores at the beginning of the year, including the KMart in Pleasant Hills and Shaler Township.

