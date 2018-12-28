  • Local Kmart, Sears among 80 additional closures announced Friday

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Sears plans to close 80 more stores in March, according to a report from CNBC.

    Company officials told employees they expect to begin liquidation sales at the to-be-closed stores in two weeks, CNBC reported.

    Two local locations were on the updated list: 

    1. KMart store in West View
    2. Sears store on Route 30 in Greensburg 

    Check back for updates to this developing story.

