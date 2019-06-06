PITTSBURGH - A new lawsuit has been filed in the bar brawl between motorcycle club members and undercover Pittsburgh police officers.
This is the fourth lawsuit filed by a member of the Pagans motorcycle club stemming from that October fight at Kopy’s Bar on the South Side.
The Pagans claim the officers had been drinking all night and taunting them. They also say the officers started the brawl.
Criminal charges against the four Pagans were dismissed, and the officers have been on paid suspension since the fight.
RELATED HEADLINES:
- 2nd member of Pagans motorcycle club files lawsuit against city after brawl
- 1 officer involved in Kopy's Bar brawl reassigned, city says
- City money used to pay for officers' drinks before brawl at South Side bar
- VIDEO: Pittsburgh officer involved in bar brawl has history of excessive force complaints
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
In this newest lawsuit, Bruce Thomas claims the officers used excessive force and he's accusing them of malicious prosecution and false arrest.
Investigative reporter Rick Earle has been covering this case since October. He reached out to city officials and the police union after this new lawsuit was filed but no one would talk about any disciplinary action against the four officers.
The U.S. Attorney's Office did look into the fight but decided not to pursue any charges against the officers.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}