    PITTSBURGH - A second member of the Pagans motorcycle club has filed a lawsuit against the City of Pittsburgh after a barroom brawl involving undercover officers.

    The fight took place in the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 12 at Kopys bar in the South Side.

    Initially, several members of the motorcycle club were charged, but those charges have since been dropped.

    The FBI is investigating the incident.

